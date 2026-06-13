Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani PM meets with Turkish Cypriot counterpart

Sahiba Gafarova meets with Second Vice President of Cambodian Senate

Culture Days of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus open in Baku

Azerbaijan claims victory at World Chovken Championship in Baku

Award ceremony held for Chovken World Championship winners in Baku