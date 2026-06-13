Award ceremony held for Chovken World Championship winners in Baku

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani national Chovken team has been officially presented with their gold medals following a triumphant 2nd Chovken World Championship in Baku.

The medals were presented by Elchin Guliyev, President of the Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan, alongside Bahruz Nabiyev, President of the International Chovken Federation, and Maciej Michel Olbrich, the Federation’s Secretary General.

The national team secured the world title in a commanding 3-0 victory over Chile in the tournament's decisive final match.

Bronze medals were awarded to the Uruguayan team, who earned their place on the podium after defeating Niger with a score of 3-2.