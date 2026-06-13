Sahiba Gafarova meets with Second Vice President of Cambodian Senate

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis, met with Thun Vathana, Second Vice President of the Cambodian Senate.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that despite the geographical distance, Azerbaijan and Cambodia are friendly countries, and that the positive political dialogue between the countries creates good opportunities for further expansion of cooperation across many areas.

The two hailed the mutual support of Azerbaijan and Cambodia within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations, as well as the fruitful cooperation between the parties.

The meeting stressed the role of parliaments in deepening relations between the two countries.

Sahiba Gafarova, recalled her official visit to Cambodia and her meetings with the Prime Minister, the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate. She emphasized the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Milli Majlis and the National Assembly of Cambodia.

Sahiba Qafarova highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits of MPs and the participation of representatives from both sides in events organized in Azerbaijan and Cambodia. The Speaker emphasized the significance of cooperation within international parliamentary organizations, in particular, in the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, as well as in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

Thun Vathana conveyed the greetings of the President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen to the Chairman of the Milli Majlis.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova asked him to convey her greetings to the President of the Senate as well.

Thun Vathana noted that his country attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan across many areas, including the parliaments ties. In this context, he noted the role of reciprocal visits, as well as the cooperation of friendship groups under both countries` parliaments.

Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that this visit was carried out within the international conference on "Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus" to be held by the New Azerbaijan Party in Shusha. She hailed the cooperation between the political parties of both countries.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova also underlined that the officials who will participate in the event will familiarize themselves with the huge construction work carried out in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. She informed the guest about the 30-year occupation and liberation of Azerbaijani lands.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.