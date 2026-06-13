Ballet "Giselle" staged again at Heydar Aliyev Palace

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater staged ballet "Giselle" by Adolphe Adam at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The conductor of the ballet was Azerbaijan`s honored artist Eyyub Guliyev.

The ballet is based on the classic stage version of Marius Petipa.

Kristina Shapran, leading soloist of the Mariinsky Theater, played Giselle with high professionalism.

Timur Asgarov, honored artist, leading soloist at the Mariinsky Theater, who performed the role of Count Albrecht, convincingly depicted the complex inner world and dramatic fate of the hero.