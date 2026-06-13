OTS Competition Forum in Shusha: A new stage of regional integration

Shusha, June 13, AZERTAC

The Competition Forum of the Heads of Competition Authorities of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Shusha, organized by the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the event, participants exchanged views on enhancing cooperation among the competition authorities of the OTS member states. Discussions mainly focused on effectively implementing competition policy and strengthening regional integration.

The event brought together heads and high-ranking representatives of the competition authorities of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as well as the Deputy Secretary General of OTS, representatives from relevant government institutions and the private sector.

Elnur Baghirov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Samad Bashirli, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, and Merey Mukazhan, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), delivered opening remarks.

Speakers highlighted the importance of deepening economic integration among the OTS member countries, with a specific emphasis placed on enhancing cooperation platforms for competition policy. They also mentioned that the forum's primary goal is to harmonize regulatory approaches across member states while expanding the exchange of legal and institutional expertise.

The forum continued with a panel discussion on the theme "Formation of competition policy as one of the driving f0orces of the OTS: regional cooperation."

Moderated by Jafar Babayev, First Deputy Chairman of the Agency, the session featured remarks by Elnur Baghirov, Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Birol Küle, President of the Turkish Competition Authority, Khalilillo Turakhujayev, Chairman of the Competition Promotion and Consumer Protection Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Nurzhan Kadirbekova, Deputy Chairman of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Bolat Sambetov, Deputy Chairman of the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The panel discussions featured a broad exchange of views on advancing competition policy within the framework of regional cooperation. Participants primarily focused on enhancing coordination between regulatory authorities and working toward a competitive, unified economic space across the OTS region.