New state program on development of agriculture, fishery, and aquaculture discussed in Aghdash

Aghdash, June 12, AZERTAC

A regional meeting was held in the Central Aran Economic Region to discuss the "State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Production and Processing Sectors in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030", approved by the presidential decree issued on May 25, 2026.

The event held in Aghdash brought together heads of relevant state bodies, farmers, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders from the Aghdash, Goychay, Kurdamir, Ujar, Yevlakh, and Zardab districts.

In his address, Zeynal Naghdaliyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Presidential Administration, briefed participants on President Ilham Aliyev’s strong focus on agriculture, the directives issued at the relevant meeting, and the objectives and significance of the new State Program. He noted that, under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, large-scale agricultural reforms have been carried out in recent years, including the enhancement of state support mechanisms, the establishment of agro-parks, the expansion of modern irrigation systems, and initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency of land and water resource use. He added that the new State Program builds on these reforms and marks the beginning of a new stage in the development of the agricultural sector.

Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, outlined water supply in the Central Aran region and ongoing and planned infrastructure projects, stressing the importance of efficient water use. He said the State Program will expand modern irrigation systems, improve water accounting, and introduce digital monitoring and management systems.

Seymur Safarli, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, outlined the Central Aran region’s agricultural priorities under the State Program, focusing on crop and livestock development, productivity growth, the introduction of modern technologies, efficient resource use, improved subsidy and insurance mechanisms, and expanded advisory and training support for farmers.

Furthermore, Orkhan Huseynzade, Head of the Aghdash District Executive Authority, spoke about agricultural activities in the district and the importance of the State Program, noting that preparations have begun for its implementation, including the development of a joint Action Plan with the Ministry of Agriculture, the identification of priority activities, and strengthened inter-agency coordination to ensure that the Program’s objectives are achieved.

In their remarks, farmers and entrepreneurs expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his support for the agricultural sector, noting that the State Program would expand opportunities for farm development and increase agricultural output. They also pledged to work diligently to implement its measures, increase productivity, and ensure the timely completion of agronomic activities.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Zeynal Naghdaliyev issued instructions to relevant bodies to ensure the effective implementation of the State Program in the Central Aran region, emphasizing irrigation and land improvement, timely agronomic care, farmer outreach, and stronger inter-agency coordination. He noted that the Program would support agricultural development, boost productivity, strengthen farm sustainability, and improve the efficient utilization of the region’s agricultural potential.