Fire prompts evacuation at Wellington Airport terminal
Baku, June 12, AZERTAC
The main terminal of the Wellington Airport in New Zealand's capital was evacuated with no injuries reported and some inbound flights were diverted on Friday evening after a fire triggered a smoke alarm, Xinhua reported citing the Radio New Zealand.
The southwest pier and main terminal building were evacuated after a smoke alarm was activated.
The incident was escalated to a second-alarm response after firefighters identified a piece of machinery on fire. The blaze also activated the airport's sprinkler system.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand received an automated alarm call at about 7:15 p.m. local time, and a total of nine fire trucks responded.
The airport advised passengers to check with airlines for flight information.