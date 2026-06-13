Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

June 13 marks International Albinism Awareness Day, according to UN.

The 2026 theme draws attention to how colour-based discrimination can affect dignity, safety and mental wellbeing.

Colour-based discrimination can appear in everyday ways that are often dismissed as “harmless” — prolonged staring, mocking comments, exclusion, bullying, stereotypes or dehumanising language. Yet these experiences can have lasting emotional and psychological effects, especially for children and young people developing their sense of identity and self-worth.

“Proudly in my skin — celebrating all skin tones” is also a message deeply connected to human rights, dignity and mental wellbeing. The UN human rights frameworks recognise that discrimination based on race or colour undermines a person’s equal enjoyment of rights, safety and participation in society.

The 2026 International Albinism Awareness Day calls on us to confront prejudice, centre the voices of persons with albinism, and advance environments grounded in equality, safety, and inclusion.

What is albinism?

Albinism is a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited difference present at birth. In almost all types of albinism, both parents must carry the gene for it to be passed on, even if they do not have albinism themselves. The condition is found in both sexes regardless of ethnicity and in all countries of the world. Albinism results in a lack of pigmentation (melanin) in the hair, skin and eyes, causing vulnerability to the sun and bright light. As a result, almost all people with albinism are visually impaired and are prone to developing skin cancer. There is no cure for the absence of melanin that is central to albinism.

While numbers vary, it is estimated that in North America and Europe 1 in every 17,000 to 20,000 people have some form of albinism. The condition is much more prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa, with estimates of 1 in 1,400 people being affected in Tanzania and prevalence as high as 1 in 1,000 reported for select populations in Zimbabwe and for other specific ethnic groups in Southern Africa.

Health challenges of people living with albinism

The lack of melanin means persons with albinism are highly vulnerable to developing skin cancer. In some countries, a majority of persons with albinism die from skin cancer between 30 and 40 years of age. Skin cancer is highly preventable when persons with albinism enjoy their right to health. This includes access to regular health checks, sunscreen, sunglasses and sun-protective clothing. In a significant number of countries, these life-saving means are unavailable or inaccessible to them. Consequently, in the realm of development measures, persons with albinism have been and are among those “left furthest behind.” Therefore, they ought to be targeted for human rights interventions in the manner envisioned by the Sustainable Development Goals.

Due to a lack of melanin in the skin and eyes, persons with albinism often have permanent visual impairment. They also face discrimination due to their skin colour; as such, they are often subject to multiple and intersecting discrimination on the grounds of both disability and colour.