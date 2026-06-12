"Hello, Space! Bulgaria Calling!" festival to take place in Sofia Tech Park on June 26-27

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

The sixth edition of the Hello, Space! Bulgaria Calling! festival will take place at Sofia Tech Park on June 26-27, the Atlantic Club of Bulgaria, which organizes the event, said on Thursday, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported.

For the first time, the festival will be held in a two-day format, dedicated both to inspiration and to career development in STEAM fields.

On June 26, visitors will be able to meet scientists, engineers and innovators, take part in workshops and scientific demonstrations, and experience cutting-edge technologies. A leading highlight of this year’s programme will be a special live link with Timothy Kopra, a NASA astronaut with an 18-year career, former commander of the International Space Station and participant in two space missions. He currently works on the future of human presence in space as Chief Human Spaceflight Officer at Voyager Technologies.

On June 27, the initiative will continue with the pilot edition of Hello, Space. STEAM Careers, organized in partnership with the Technical University of Sofia and SofiaTalks. The event will focus on career guidance for high-school and university students in the fields of space and STEAM disciplines. Lectures, an interactive exhibition, practical workshops and networking are planned, with participants to have direct access to internships and educational programmes, the organizers said.

Under the motto "We Are Overtaking the Future", the festival continues its mission to make science accessible to children, young people, parents and teachers, the Atlantic Club of Bulgaria added.