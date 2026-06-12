Azerbaijan, China reach key agreements on food exports

Beıjıng, June 12, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and China have signed a series of agreements aimed at expanding Azerbaijani food exports to the Chinese market.

The agreements were signed during a visit to China by a delegation led by Goshgar Tahmazli, chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, following talks with China’s General Administration of Customs.

The sides discussed expanding market access for Azerbaijani agricultural and food products, promoting safe and efficient trade, applying digital solutions, and enhancing mutual recognition of certification procedures.

Tahmazli and China Customs Minister Sun Meijun signed three protocols covering the export of wild-caught aquatic products, aquaculture products, and poultry meat to China.

The agreements establish the legal framework for exports of poultry and seafood products to the Chinese market, creating new opportunities for Azerbaijani producers and exporters.

The parties also reviewed prospects for increasing exports of crop and other agricultural products and agreed to continue cooperation in these areas.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation toured Chinese customs laboratories and research centers and discussed cooperation on food safety technologies, scientific research, and laboratory development.

Tahmazli also met with head of the Chına’s State Administration for Market Regulation Luo Wen to discuss strengthening food safety oversight, risk-based inspection systems, and digital transformation in food safety management.

Officials said the agreements will strengthen institutional cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary control, and agricultural trade, while supporting the development of bilateral economic relations.