Trump says deal with Iran to be signed on Sunday

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, and the Strait of Hormuz will be “open to all” immediately after that, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Earlier on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, which mediated a ceasefire in the US-Israeli war on Iran in April and was involved in negotiations since then, said a deal could be finalized in the next 24 hours. He said “Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week.”

Trump said his agreement with Iran is a “wall to a nuclear weapon.”

He claimed that Tehran no longer wants a nuclear weapon, “nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”

“Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had,” he said, criticizing the Iran policy of the previous administrations, and added that “no money will exchange hands,” with Tehran.

He said the US will take the nuclear dust in Iran and destroy it. “At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States,” he said.

“We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!”

US officials also said that the signing will take place virtually mainly for logistical reasons, according to Axios news website.

Iran, however, denied that the signing would take place on Sunday. “We will have to wait and see about the exact time of signing the memorandum; although it will not be tomorrow, the possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil.

“Our negotiating team has no plans to travel to Geneva or anywhere else in the next two days,” Baghaei said. “We have to wait and see when will be the exact signing date.”

The US and Israel had launched the war on Feb. 28 over Iran's nuclear program and “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.” Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, throttling global oil and gas exports.