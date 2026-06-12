Azerbaijan and Thailand hold first consular consultations in Baku

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

The first consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand were held in Baku.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, while the Thai delegation was headed by Mungkorn Pratoomkaew, Director General of the Department of Consular Affairs.

The discussions reviewed the current state and development prospects of consular cooperation between Azerbaijan and Thailand. They focused on expanding the bilateral legal and treaty framework, establishing new cooperation mechanisms, and strengthening the institutional foundations for interaction in relevant fields.

The parties also reviewed existing practices and advanced mechanisms regarding the evacuation of citizens during crisis situations and the provision of prompt consular assistance.

Furthermore, the delegations exchanged views on recent innovations implemented in the consular sphere, including the current experiences of both countries and the specific mechanisms applied to the digitalization of consular services.