Ramil Hasan: TURKPA plays a vital role in advancing relations among Turkic states

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

On 11 June, the International Secretariat of TURKPA jointly with the Azerbaijani Representative Office of the World Turkish Business Council (DTİK) and with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a joint meeting in Baku.

The event, held as part of the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the First Turkology Congress, aimed to promote the cultural heritage and vision of economic cooperation of the Turkic world, with a focus on strengthening business cooperation, economic and cultural integration, and enhanced collaboration among Turkic states.

The meeting brought together heads of diplomatic missions of the Turkic States, representatives of government institutions, Turkish entrepreneurs operating in Azerbaijan, and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

In his opening remarks, representative of DTİK in Azerbaijan Barış Altıparmak expressed appreciation to the participants and highlighted DTİK’s presence in 90 countries, noting its contribution to social and economic cooperation among member States in line with the 2040 Vision of the Organization of Turkic States. He stated that the “We are stronger together” approach of the Turkic States has evolved beyond a regional narrative into a global geopolitical reality.

In his remarks, TURKPA Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan underscored the significance of the decision to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First Turkology Congress, initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and subsequently adopted by the Heads of State of the Turkic States at the OTS Summit. In this regard, Hasan pointed the particular importance of the event co-organized by TURKPA, DTİK, and the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Azerbaijan. Ramil Hasan also emphasized the role and strategic importance of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) in fostering relations among the Turkic states, as well as the role it plays and can further play in such areas as advancing legislative harmonization, adopting common laws, and facilitating the ratification and parliamentary approval of landmark decisions adopted by the Organization of Turkic States in the form of national legislation.

In turn, Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Prof. Dr. Birol Akgün, underscored the importance attached to the activities of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), noting its contribution to strengthening cooperation and ties among the Turkic States. He further emphasized that, amid ongoing global geopolitical and geoeconomic shifts, the strategic significance of the Turkic world continues to grow, and that the cooperation framework under the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) reflects a forward-looking vision of partnership for the twenty-first century.

The participants exchanged views on prospects for further enhancing cooperation and strengthening ties among the Turkic States.

The programme featured a concert by Azerbaijani composer and pianist Turan Manafzade an art exhibition.