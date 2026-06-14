Germany rout World Cup debutants Curaçao

Baku, June 14, AZERTAC

Germany handed FIFA World Cup debutants Curaçao a heavy defeat at Houston Stadium, cruising to a 7–1 victory in their Group E opener.

The four-time world champions took the lead through Felix Nmecha, who combined with Florian Wirtz before firing a superb first-time shot into the far corner.

Despite being under pressure for most of the first half, Curaçao briefly drew level when Livano Comenencia's deflected effort beat veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Germany quickly regained control. Nico Schlotterbeck restored the lead with a header from a corner, before Kai Havertz converted a penalty after Riechedly Bazoer fouled Nmecha, giving Germany a comfortable advantage at the break.

Shortly after the restart, Jamal Musiala capitalized on a defence-splitting pass from Joshua Kimmich to make it 4–1. Nathaniel Brown then marked his World Cup debut with a composed volley, while substitute Deniz Undav added a sixth goal from close range.

Havertz completed his brace late in the match to seal an emphatic victory for Germany.

The result sends Germany to the top of Group E, while Curaçao will look to bounce back against Ecuador on June 20.