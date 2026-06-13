Startup competition launched within Framework of IsDB Annual Meetings

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

The next stage of the 5th IsDB Group Startups & Innovation Pitch Competition 2026, organized within the framework of the 51st Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Baku, has officially commenced.

More than 200 applications from Azerbaijan were submitted to the competition, which is being implemented in partnership with the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBİA). Following the selection process conducted through the IsDB evaluation platform, 25 startups across six strategic innovation tracks have advanced to the next stage of the competition.

As part of this stage, a three-day Bootcamp program will be held at the Baku SME House from 14 to 16 June. During the program, selected startups will participate in intensive training and mentoring sessions focused on enhancing their pitching skills, refining their business models, strengthening communication with investors, and increasing their investment readiness. Local and international experts and mentors with extensive experience in innovation and entrepreneurship have been engaged in the program.

The competition results will be announced on 17 June during the Strategic Knowledge Dialogue & Global Demo Day, to be held at the Baku Convention Center. In addition to panel discussions dedicated to innovation, artificial intelligence, finance, trade, and entrepreneurship, 12 finalist startups will present their projects to an audience of international investors and experts. The winners will be awarded.

The primary objective of the competition is to support the development of innovative entrepreneurship, expand collaboration opportunities between promising startups and investors, promote startups’ access to international markets, and contribute to the integration of Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem into global collaboration platforms.