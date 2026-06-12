Regional conference in Goygol discusses new state program for agricultural sector

Goygol, June 12, AZERTAC

A regional conference dedicated to discussing the “State Program for the Development of Production and Processing of Agricultural, Fishery and Aquaculture Products in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030,” approved by a presidential decree issued on May 25, 2026, was held in the Ganja-Dashkasan Economic Region.

The event in Goygol, organized in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, was attended by heads and authorized representatives of relevant state bodies, as well as farmers and entrepreneurs from the Dashkasan, Goranboy, Goygol and Samukh districts.

The discussions focused on the key objectives and priorities of the State Program, new support mechanisms envisaged for the agricultural sector, the efficient management of water and land resources, the development of agro-processing and logistics infrastructure, and measures to expand farmers’ access to modern agricultural services and state support instruments.

In his remarks, Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s agricultural policy priorities and the development prospects of the Dashkasan, Goranboy, Goygol and Samukh districts. He noted that the State Program focuses on boosting productivity, competitiveness and profitability, expanding processing and export capacity, improving resource efficiency, modernizing irrigation systems, strengthening seed and breeding systems, and advancing a high-value agricultural model. Regional meetings, he added, aim to explain the Program’s objectives at the local level, assess conditions on the ground, and improve coordination of implementation efforts.

Zaur Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, presented the State Program’s priorities for the Ganja-Dashkasan region, focusing on increasing productivity, value added and export potential. He highlighted measures to improve wheat production, expand modern irrigation systems, upgrade agricultural machinery, apply laser land leveling, strengthen storage and logistics infrastructure, and develop intensive horticulture and livestock farming. He also outlined enhanced state support measures, including subsidies, concessional financing, and investments in cold storage facilities, grain silos, breeding programs and feed systems.

In his address, Khayyam Mammadov, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, highlighted the importance of reliable water supply for the development of agriculture in the Ganja-Dashkasan Economic Region. He noted ongoing improvements to irrigation and land reclamation systems and stressed that sustainable water provision is essential for agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries. He added that the Agency will continue its efforts under the State Program to enhance farmers’ access to water resources.

Vugar Novruzov, Head of the Goygol District Executive Authority, highlighted the district’s agricultural development and noted that state support has increased production while promoting intensive horticulture, modern irrigation, efficient crop rotation and broader access to support mechanisms. He added that the State Program will further boost agricultural output, improve farmers’ welfare and strengthen food security.

Other speakers highlighted the importance of the State Program in expanding agricultural activities and attracting investment, noting that the opportunities it creates will strengthen the sector’s competitiveness and support more sustainable agricultural development.

In conclusion, Shahmar Movsumov stressed that the successful implementation of the State Program depends on coordinated cooperation among government bodies, farmers, entrepreneurs and investors, as well as broader promotion of the Program, greater private-sector participation in import substitution efforts, and stronger collaboration across the agricultural value chain.