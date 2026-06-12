Azerbaijani oil exceeds $96
Baku, June 12, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil increased by $0.49, or 0.51 percent, to settle at $96.85 per barrel on Friday.
The all-time low for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the record high stood at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
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Azerbaijani oil exceeds $96
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