The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azerbaijani oil exceeds $96

Azerbaijani oil exceeds $96

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

The price of Azeri Light crude oil increased by $0.49, or 0.51 percent, to settle at $96.85 per barrel on Friday.

The all-time low for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the record high stood at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.

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