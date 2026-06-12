“Latvia and Azerbaijan: History Through Life Stories” book presented in Riga

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

The book “Latvia and Azerbaijan: History Through Life Stories” by Azerbaijani researcher Nigar Sultanova has been presented in Riga with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Latvia, Zinātne Publishing House, and the Riga Latvian Society.

The event brought together officials from Latvian state institutions, members of the Seimas, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in the country, representatives of local public, academic and cultural circles, as well as members of the Azerbaijani community.

Published in English and Latvian by Zinātne Publishing House, the book explores the rich cultural and historical ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Latvia, which date back more than a century.

Opening the event, Guntis Gailītis, Chairman of the Riga Latvian Society, highlighted the 158-year history of the organization and its role in shaping Latvian national identity. He expressed pride in hosting the presentation of a publication that reflects and revives historical ties between the two peoples.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Latvia, Elnur Sultanov, emphasized the historical foundations of bilateral relations and the development of modern cooperation between the two countries.