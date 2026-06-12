Azerbaijan poised to establish embassy in Portugal
Baku, June 12, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan is set to open its embassy in Portugal.
The draft law "On the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Portuguese Republic (in Lisbon)" was put to the vote and adopted at the plenary session of the Parliament.
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