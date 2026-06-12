Azerbaijan joins annual meeting of Türkiye’s Banks Association

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

Zakir Nuriyev, President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), and Chief Executive Officer Yunus Abdulov participated in the annual meeting of the Banks Association of Türkiye.

The meeting featured discussions on current issues related to the economy and the banking sector, including an exchange of views on financial sector development trends, current challenges, and opportunities for mutual cooperation.

The event was addressed by Alpaslan Çakar, Chairman of the Board of the Banks Association of Türkiye, Şahap Kavcıoğlu, Chairman of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, Fatih Karahan, Governor of the Central Bank of Türkiye, and Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Treasury and Finance.

Participants also discussed the sustainable development of the banking sector, the impact of economic processes on financial markets, the regulatory environment, and other priority issues facing the sector.

The Azerbaijan Banks Association continues its efforts to expand cooperation with international partners, study best practices, and promote the exchange of experience in the banking sector.