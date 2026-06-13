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Türkiye launch long-awaited World Cup return against Australia

Türkiye launch long-awaited World Cup return against Australia

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

Türkiye step into a World Cup match for the first time in 24 years on Sunday, opening their 2026 campaign against Australia in Vancouver in a Group D fixture that brings together history, momentum, and contrasting tournament identities at BC Place Stadium, according to Daily Sabah.

Kickoff is set for 07:00 Turkish time.

The other Group D match sees the United States face Paraguay, adding early pressure to a group already considered one of the most balanced in the competition.

For Türkiye national football team, the match represents more than an opener. It marks a long-awaited return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 2002, when the team stunned global football by finishing third.

Two decades later, they arrive in North America with renewed belief, built on a strong qualifying run and a sharp competitive rise under Vincenzo Montella.

Their recent form adds weight to that confidence. Türkiye enter the tournament unbeaten in eight matches and have won seven of their last eight, including pre-tournament victories over North Macedonia and Venezuela.

That run has strengthened the sense that this is a team capable of progressing beyond the group stage for the first time in the modern era.

Yet the opening match carries uncertainty.

Kenan Yıldız remains a major doubt after missing full training due to a calf issue, limiting Türkiye’s attacking flexibility in wide areas. His absence would remove one of the squad’s most direct and progressive forwards, forcing adjustments in the final third.

Even so, the squad retains a blend of elite-level experience and emerging talent across Europe’s top leagues.

Arda Güler arrives fully fit after recovering from injury at Real Madrid and is expected to play a central creative role.

Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu anchors the midfield with control and set-piece threat, while Deniz Gül is positioned to lead the line.

Supporting options include Barış Alper Yılmaz and Orkun Kökçü, giving Montella multiple tactical shapes depending on game state.

Defensively, Türkiye offer continuity and European experience with Merih Demiral, Çağlar Söyüncü, Zeki Çelik and Ferdi Kadıoğlu among the key figures. In goal, a three-way competition between Altay Bayındır, Mert Günok and Uğurcan Çakır adds depth but also selection complexity for the coaching staff at a crucial moment.

Across the pitch, Australia national football team bring a different profile. The Socceroos arrive with tournament rhythm, having qualified for a fifth consecutive World Cup and reaching the round of 16 in 2022, their best performance in modern competition and a continuation of their reputation as a disciplined knockout-capable side.

Australia’s preparation has been steady rather than spectacular. A narrow 1-0 defeat to Mexico was followed by a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, matches that highlighted their defensive structure and reliance on transitions rather than sustained possession. That identity is expected to remain central in Vancouver.

Their squad is built on experience and familiarity. Mathew Ryan remains a stabilizing presence in goal, Jackson Irvine provides midfield work rate and leadership, and Mathew Leckie brings World Cup experience and physical presence on the flank. Mohamed Toure is expected to lead the attack after a productive club spell, offering pace and direct movement as Australia look to stretch defensive lines.

Historically, the matchup is limited but slightly favors Australia, who won both previous meetings in 2004 friendlies. However, those results carry limited relevance to a new generation of players and a vastly different competitive landscape.

Tactically, the match is expected to hinge on control versus transition. Türkiye’s challenge will be breaking down a compact Australian block while maintaining defensive balance against counterattacks. Australia, meanwhile, will look to absorb pressure and exploit space behind advanced fullbacks, especially in wide channels.

With the United States and Paraguay also in the group, neither side can afford a slow start. In a section where qualification may come down to goal difference or single moments, Vancouver’s opener carries disproportionate weight for both teams’ tournament trajectories.

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