Gold and silver prices rise in global markets
Baku, June 14, AZERTAC
Gold and silver prices increased in global markets.
On the COMEX Commodity Exchange in New York, the price of one troy ounce of gold rose by $124.80 to reach $4,238.80.
Silver also posted gains, rising by $3.97 to $67.97 per ounce.
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