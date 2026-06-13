Azerbaijan, Bulgaria enhance energy cooperation

Sofia, June 13, AZERTAC

Iva Petrova, Bulgarian Energy Minister, met with Elmar Mammadov, Azerbaijani ambassador to this country, to discuss the prospects for cooperation in the energy sector between the two states.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the development of the green energy corridor stretching from the Caspian region to Europe, the opportunities for increasing natural gas supplies by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to Bulgaria and countries of the region, as well as possible investments of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria.

They emphasized that energy security is directly related to economic and national security. The two noted that the basis of successful partnership in the energy sector is mutual trust and political will between the two countries.

The sides recalled that this year marks the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria. The parties also paid special attention to implementation of the green energy corridor project.

Igbal Hajiyev