HELF/AZHAB Forum 2026 set to be held within IsDB Group annual meetings in Baku

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

As part of the 51st Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, the IsDB Halal Economy Leadership Forum (HELF) and a Special Edition of the Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum will be jointly convened under the theme “Halal Economy for Sustainable Regional Integration”.

This special edition brings together the complementary strengths of the HELF and AZHAB platforms, creating a unique forum for dialogue, partnership, and cooperation on the future of the global halal economy.

The event will take place on 16 June 2026 as part of the Private Sector Forum (PSF 2026) held alongside the IsDB Group Annual Meetings.

This year marks the third edition of the AZHAB Forum. Further information about the Forum is available at www.azhabforum.az.

The HELF/AZHAB 2026 Forum will bring together high-level government officials, policymakers, industry leaders, financial institutions, development organizations, investors, and private sector representatives from IsDB Group member countries and beyond. Discussions will focus on ethical halal business models, halal MSMEs, sustainability and green transition, innovation, and regional economic integration. The Forum aims to foster practical partnerships, investment opportunities, technical cooperation initiatives, and knowledge exchange that contribute to the development of more resilient, sustainable, and globally connected halal ecosystems across IsDB Member Countries.

The Forum programme will feature high-level panel discussions on the following themes: “Strategic Leadership Dialogue: Ethical Halal Business Models and Resilient Financing,” “Leaders of the Halal Industry: Driving Innovation, Trust, and Global Growth,” “Halal MSMEs and Sustainability: Green Transition, Halal Value Chains, and Inclusive Development,” and “Halal Industrial Zones: Advancing a Leading Halal Ecosystem”. In addition, the Forum will host a Ministerial Session on “Halal Economy for Sustainable Regional Integration” bringing together ministers and senior government representatives to discuss policy priorities and opportunities for strengthening cooperation within the halal economy.

Beyond the discussions, the Forum will provide participants with valuable opportunities to establish new partnerships, engage with potential collaborators, and gain insights into the financing instruments, support mechanisms, and specialized programmes offered by the IsDB Group and its partners.

The Forum is being convened through the collaboration of the IsDB Centre of Excellence in Kuala Lumpur (KL CoE), the Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum, the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) of Malaysia, and the Halal Products Development Company (HPDC) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Together, these partners bring complementary expertise in halal ecosystem development, industry promotion, capacity building, and international cooperation, contributing to the advancement of a more integrated and globally connected halal economy.

The latest information regarding the Forum programme, speakers and registration is available on the official Private Sector Forum website: https://isdbg-psf.org/.