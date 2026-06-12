Agricultural development priorities for 2026–2030 in Garabagh and East Zangezur discussed

Zangilan, June 12, AZERTAC

On June 12, a regional meeting was held in Garabagh and East Zangezur economic region to discuss the “State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Production and Processing Sectors in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030,” approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026.

The meeting was organized to ensure the implementation of instructions issued during a session on agricultural issues chaired by President Ilham Aliyev on May 25 of this year, and to ensure a coordinated, efficient, and results-oriented regional implementation of the measures outlined in the State Program.

According to AZERTAC’s regional correspondent, representatives of relevant state institutions, as well as farmers and entrepreneurs from Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavend, Shusha, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts, are participating in the event.

In his address, Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, outlined the agricultural development priorities set by President Ilham Aliyev and presented the key objectives of the new State Program, which focuses on boosting productivity, strengthening food security, and supporting local production.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov reviewed the sector’s achievements, challenges, and future goals, highlighting plans to expand agricultural insurance, develop fisheries and aquaculture, digitalize agricultural services, and advance agricultural projects and agroparks in the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions.

In his remarks, Director of the Agricultural Research Center Rashad Huseynov presented the 2026–2030 State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Production and Processing in Azerbaijan, noting that it includes both fundamental and supporting measures.

Head of the State Supervision Service for Water Use and Protection Rafig Aslanov emphasized the importance of efficient water resource management, modern irrigation systems, and improved land reclamation infrastructure for sustainable agricultural development. He also highlighted water management projects being implemented in the liberated territories and efforts to strengthen water supply for agriculture.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, highlighted the agricultural potential of the liberated territories and emphasized the goal of developing a modern, competitive, and export-oriented agricultural sector through advanced technologies, private investment, agroparks, processing facilities, and improved logistics.

Farmers and entrepreneurs highlighted their ongoing projects and development plans, welcomed the government’s support for the agricultural sector, and noted that the new State Program would contribute to expand production, grow existing farms, and strengthen the sector’s competitiveness.

Speakers stressed that the successful implementation of the State Program depends on coordinated efforts by government institutions, entrepreneurs, and farmers, with a focus on boosting local production, reducing imports, enhancing self-sufficiency, and encouraging private-sector engagement.