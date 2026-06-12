Pakistan ranks second globally in Pilgrim Count; Hajj operation resounding success: Sardar Yousaf

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, announced on Friday that Pakistan’s Hajj operation achieved resounding success, earning the Excellence Award from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for the second consecutive year, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

Speaking at a reception ceremony at the Islamabad International Airport, the Minister stated that under the Prime Minister’s direct patronage, the Hajj Mission successfully utilized all available resources to provide exemplary services. He highlighted that Pakistan ranked as the second-largest country globally in terms of pilgrim volume, yet managed to maintain flawless logistics, with 80 percent of the pilgrims benefiting seamlessly from the “Road to Makkah” project and the private Hajj sector securing three individual awards.

Expressing deep gratitude to the Saudi leadership, including the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Minister praised the exceptional cooperation between the two nations.

Regarding future plans, Sardar Yousaf disclosed that the Saudi Ministry has already issued its deadlines, prompting the Pakistani government to present the upcoming Hajj policy to the Federal Cabinet within the current month, which will feature an application process structured strictly on a “First Come, First Served” basis.

The Minister further underscored the high standard of welfare provided during the season, noting that 100 percent of Pakistani pilgrims in Madinah were accommodated within the prized *Markazia* (central area). He lauded the commendable performance of the Hajj Medical Mission, the Saudi German Hospital, and local volunteers, particularly highlighting that the mission dedicatedly assisted 146 critically ill and elderly pilgrims to ensure they completed essential rituals like Waqoof-e-Arafat and Tawaf-e-Ziyarat.

The Minister emphasized that the overall complaint rate remained under one percent due to immediate on-site resolutions, vowing that arrangements for the next cycle in Makkah, Madinah, and Mashair would be finalized well ahead of schedule, the Minister emphasized that the overall complaint rate remained under one percent due to immediate on-site resolutions, vowing that arrangements for the next cycle in Makkah, Madinah, and Mashair would be finalized well ahead of schedule.