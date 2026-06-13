Azerbaijan, Slovakia hold another round of political consultations

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, met with Marek Eštok, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, the upcoming prospects and the issues of regional security.

The two emphasized that political dialogue, reciprocal visits and institutional cooperation make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

On the same day, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Slovak Republic held another round of political consultations.

The consultations were led by Fariz Rzayev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, and Marek Eštok, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic.

During the consultations, the sides hailed the development of multifaceted strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

The strategic role of Azerbaijan within the important regional and international transport projects, in major transportation initiatives — particularly within the Middle Corridor project, for which Azerbaijan is both initiator and active partner — was highly commended.

They reviewed cooperation in the fields of education, culture and tourism, as well as the expansion of the legal framework.

The parties discussed mutual activities within international platforms, as well as the development of cooperation within various international organizations and mutual support for each other`s candidacies.

During the consultations, the parties exchanged views on the current situation in the region, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works, progress in eliminating the mine threat in the liberated territories and international issues of mutual interest.