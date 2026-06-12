Hate speech spreading ‘faster than ever’, warns UN chief as global action plan is revealed

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

Hate speech is a grave and growing threat to peace and security, Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Thursday, calling for urgent action to break a cycle that can lead to genocide and other atrocity crimes, according to UN.

Mr. Guterres was speaking at UN Headquarters in New York at the launch of the Muscat Plan of Action – an initiative that highlights the role of traditional and Indigenous leaders in promoting peace and strengthening social cohesion.

Hate speech “divides communities, dehumanizes entire groups, and sets the stage for bloodshed,” he said.

“It is also deliberate – and a core component in the playbook for virtually every genocide and atrocity crime.”

Traditional leaders vital

Breaking “this outrageous cycle” requires action through education, support for people targeted by abuse, stronger interventions by governments and technology companies, and deeper engagement with traditional and Indigenous leaders, he said.

These leaders “bring crucial knowledge of local realities” and command the respect and trust of their people.

Moreover, their authority and influence can help to ease tensions before they escalate, and their lived experience “makes it more likely that the mediation and settlement of disputes will be respected, implemented, and sustained.”

Hate speech spreading rapidly

The Secretary-General noted that hate speech is spreading “faster than ever”, driven by unregulated platforms and intensified by artificial intelligence (AI).

Although States have primary responsibility for preventing genocide and other atrocity crimes, he stressed that all of society has a role.

The Muscat Plan of Action is the outcome of a multi-stakeholder process led by the Sultanate of Oman, the UN Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect (UNOSAPG), and the Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers.

It was co-hosted by the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) which promotes peaceful, inclusive and just societies through intercultural and interreligious dialogue.

“When my country, Oman, decided to give the world a plan for peace and development, it did not write it using ink alone,” said Dr. Mohamed bin Said Al Mamari, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

“Oman drafted this document based on decades of human connection and joint work – and it built this one stone at a time, based on its experience and coexistence and mutual trust.”

Areas for action

The UN chief said the Plan is a reminder “that hate speech is both a warning sign that violence is coming – and a catalyst that speeds its arrival.” He outlined four areas where Member States can play a vital role.

First, they should strengthen accountability for digital platforms and ensure that user safety is built into the design of online products and services.

Delegates will have an opportunity to address some of these concerns at the first Global Dialogue on AI Governance taking place next month, he added.

Second, countries should reinforce local capacity for prevention and mediation.

Action here includes training on human rights monitoring and reporting, guidance on non-violent methods to confront hate speech and incitement, mentorship aligned with international standards as well as local values and traditions, and education that promotes respect for diversity and non-discrimination.

Dialogue, collaboration and inclusion

Third, Member States should support dialogue that builds mutual understanding and social cohesion.

They also should help traditional and Indigenous leaders counter hate-filled narratives by deconstructing myths, refuting harmful ideologies and rumours, denouncing incitement to violence, and promoting tolerance and coexistence.

Fourth, he called for deeper collaboration among traditional, Indigenous and political actors. This includes expanding opportunities for traditional and Indigenous leaders to mediate local conflicts and developing policy guidance on local mechanisms to counter hate speech and prevent atrocity crimes.

Youth, women and faith leaders

The Secretary-General said efforts to prevent hate speech and atrocity crimes must place traditional and Indigenous leaders “front and centre” – which includes faith leaders, youth leaders and women leaders.

The meaningful participation of women is especially critical, he said, pointing to UN Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) on women, peace and security.

Rights, dignity and freedom of expression

Mr. Guterres underlined that States have clear obligations under international law to combat incitement to hatred and promote inclusion, respect for diversity and solidarity.

However, efforts to rein in hate speech must not be used to extinguish freedom of expression.

“At the same time, freedom of expression must never be an excuse for harmful messages,” he added.

He expressed determination to keep advancing the United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech and the Global Principles for Information Integrity, which he described as a roadmap to a safer and more ethical digital ecosystem.

“Together, we can build the inclusive, just and peaceful societies all people deserve,” he said.