International conference highlights Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure rights of persons with disabilities

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

The 19th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP) has commenced in New York, the United States.

Azerbaijan was represented by Ulvi Huseynov, Deputy Head of a Department at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, and Rashad Maharramov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency under the Ministry.

Addressing the event, Ulvi Huseynov noted that Azerbaijan joined the Convention in October 2008 and highlighted the country’s successful experience in implementing its provisions over the years.

He also provided an overview of the reforms undertaken in Azerbaijan to ensure the rights of persons with disabilities, strengthen their social protection, expand opportunities for rehabilitation and social integration, and align national legislation on disability with the principles of the Convention.

Ulvi Huseynov emphasized that state social services, including the disability assessment system, have been digitalized, while proactive mechanisms have been introduced for the allocation of social benefits and the provision of various services. He also highlighted the broad implementation of digital solutions aimed at facilitating access to services for persons with disabilities.

At a side event dedicated to the implementation of the rights of mine victims, the Azerbaijani representatives underscored the measures taken to ensure their rights, as well as the social protection, rehabilitation, and psychosocial support provided to them.

They also briefed participants on efforts to provide persons with disabilities, including those disabled as a result of mine incidents, with rehabilitation equipment and state-of-the-art, high-tech prosthetic devices.