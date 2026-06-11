Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan visits ASAN Khidmet center

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

Maria Papakonstantinou, Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan, visited the ASAN Khidmet Center in Baku.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, briefed the guest on the activities of the ASAN Khidmet Centers, established at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the innovative solutions implemented in the public service sector.

Maria Papakonstantinou was informed that ASAN has evolved into an intellectual brand exported to more than 30 countries.

The ambassador hailed the country's advanced experience in the field of public services.

The meeting also featured discussions on sharing the ASAN Khidmet experience with relevant institutions in Greece.

Maria Papakonstantinou then familiarized herself with the activities of the “INNOLAND” Incubation and Acceleration Center, Mobile ASAN Khidmet, the “ABAD” Public Legal Entity, and the “Bilim Baku” Center.