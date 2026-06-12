Budapest hosts 55th General Assembly of European Olympic Committees

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

The 55th General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) commenced in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

During the two-day event, Azerbaijan is represented by Chingiz Huseynzade, Vice President of National Olympic Committee (NOC); Anar Baghirov, Director of the International Relations Department; Jeyhun Rahmanov, Director of the International Programs Department.

The event was attended by Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and Spyros Capralos, President of the European Olympic Committees.

The Assembly will review the extensive work undertaken across the EOC over the past 12 months — from support provided to National Olympic Committees throughout the continent to preparations for a significant programme of forthcoming events, including the 4th European Games Istanbul 2027.

On the evening of 12 June, the winner of the Piotr Nurowski Prize for the Best Young European Athlete will be announced at a Gala Dinner. The finalists for the 14th Summer Edition of the Prize have already been confirmed, with the winner to be elected by the member National Olympic Committees earlier that day, ahead of the ceremony.

The second day will include a video address from the European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport, Glenn Micallef, an update from the EOC-EU Office in Brussels, and reports from the EOC Commissions. The EOC Olympic Laurels Awards will also be presented.

The last day of the meeting will announce the hosting of the 56th EOC General Assembly in Istanbul, Türkiye.