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Expert: Azerbaijan’s “Great Return” — From Humanitarian Crisis to National Renaissance

Expert: Azerbaijan’s “Great Return” — From Humanitarian Crisis to National Renaissance

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

AZERTAC presents an analysis of Azerbaijan’s “Great Return” by Pakistani expert Fatima Tuz Zehra, Editor-in-Chief of The Gulf Observer—an international English-language online publication featuring analytical articles, interviews, and commentary on global politics, economics, energy, and international relations—and President of the Gulf Observer Research Forum.

“In the annals of post-conflict recovery, few nations have executed as coherent and ambitious a transition as Azerbaijan. What began three decades ago as one of the world’s most pressing internal displacement crises has evolved into a flagship model of legislative ingenuity, territorial reintegration, and forward-looking state-building.

A Paradigm Shift in Governance

The statistics alone were once staggering: Azerbaijan carried one of the highest per capita IDP populations globally following the early 1990s conflict. For years, the response was understandably focused on survival — emergency shelter, income support, and basic welfare. Ms. Fatima Tuz Zehra astutely observes that Azerbaijan refused to let temporary measures calcify into permanent dependency. Starting notably around 2004, a surge in presidential decrees, parliamentary laws, and cabinet resolutions began institutionalizing support while steadily steering toward durable solutions.

The real inflection point arrived with the restoration of territorial integrity in Garabagh and East Zangezur. The “Great Return” is not merely a resettlement program; it represents a profound philosophical and legal reorientation. IDPs are no longer viewed primarily as wards of the state requiring perpetual aid. Instead, returnees are positioned as active stakeholders — property owners, economic participants, and co-architects of rebuilt communities.

Legislative Boldness at the Core

One of the most transformative elements highlighted is the redefinition of status upon return. New housing in the liberated territories is being transferred into personal ownership registries. This move from “temporary protection” to full property rights is revolutionary. It dismantles long-term dependency structures and incentivizes genuine reintegration. Coupled with transitional social benefits and continued educational support (including full tuition coverage for IDP students), the policy cushions the shock of relocation while signaling a clear sunset on the old displacement regime.

This approach aligns with best practices in post-conflict literature but surpasses many in its decisiveness. Rather than indefinite welfare, Azerbaijan is betting on asset transfer as a stabilization tool — a strategy that empowers individuals and strengthens social contracts between citizens and the state.

Infrastructure as Destiny

Underpinning the “Great Return” is an extraordinary wave of capital investment: modern transport networks, reconstructed housing, agricultural zones, renewable energy projects, and digital infrastructure. From a development economics perspective, this is a textbook “big push” reconstruction effort — using public investment to spark private-sector vitality and regional economic ecosystems.

The liberated territories are not being restored to their pre-war state; they are being modernized into engines of national growth. This fusion of humanitarian resolution with strategic regional development offers valuable lessons for other post-conflict societies, where reintegration often falters due to insufficient economic prospects or fragmented governance.

Broader Implications for Post-Conflict State-Building

One can correctly frame Azerbaijan’s experience as an exemplary model: moving from humanitarian containment to developmental normalization. Key pillars include:

• Property rights as a citizenship anchor: Transforming returnees into owners rather than perpetual tenants.

• Transitional welfare as a bridge: Providing stability without creating dependency traps.

• Infrastructure-led legitimacy: Making return not just possible, but desirable through tangible progress.

Critics may point to implementation challenges — ensuring equitable access, environmental sustainability, or social cohesion in newly populated areas — but the strategic direction is clear and commendable. In an era when many conflicts result in frozen displacement and protracted limbo, Azerbaijan demonstrates that political will, legal creativity, and sustained investment can break the cycle.

A Model Worth Studying

The “Great Return” is more than a domestic success story. It offers a compelling template for nations grappling with displacement: treat IDPs not as a perpetual problem to be managed, but as a national resource to be reintegrated through ownership, opportunity, and dignity.”

Ms. Fatima Tuz Zehra’s analysis arrives at a pivotal moment, illuminating how thoughtful legislative transformation can turn the pain of conflict into the promise of renewal. Azerbaijan’s journey reminds us that true post-conflict victory is not measured merely by the cessation of hostilities, but by the quality of peace that follows — one built on homes, jobs, communities, and hope.

As the liberated lands flourish, the “Great Return” may well be remembered not just as Azerbaijan’s strategy, but as a global benchmark for turning displacement into development.

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