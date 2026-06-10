Dutch intern: Middle Corridor can also attract new investments for infrastructure in the South Caucasus

Baku, 10 June, AZERTAC

“For the future development of the South Caucasus, cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia is of significant importance. In the context of current geopolitical tensions, countries are seeking alternative trade routes, among which the Middle Corridor is becoming increasingly ~~more~~ relevant. This route connects China, via Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye, to Europe. Goods from China will transit via Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea into Azerbaijan. Here, goods can either be transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway into Europe, or via Georgia’s Black Sea ports. Effective functioning of this Middle Corridor requires cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia,” Maurits Rodenberg, a Dutch intern at the Topchubashov Center, told AZERTAC.

“The Middle Corridor can also attract new investments for infrastructure in the South Caucasus. In addition, since Azerbaijan has a major role in oil and gas extraction, Georgia and Türkiye could function as a gateway to Europe, which will increase Azerbaijani trade and energy exports to European countries. Overall, by cooperating together, the South Caucasus could be anchored into global trade and energy networks and could be a non-Russian and non-Iranian transit route for Eurasian trade,” he added.