Pashinyan voices hope for early implementation of TRIPP project

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed hope for the swift implementation of the TRIPP project, and opening of the Armenia–Türkiye railway amid ongoing efforts to diversify export destinations, according to Armenpress.

“During this period, we also gained new transport opportunities,” he said at a Cabinet meeting. “Both lines of the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway are operating. I also discussed this issue with the Prime Minister of Georgia, and he assured me that no problems will arise in either direction. I also spoke with the President of Türkiye on this matter, and he also confirmed that these routes are open. We hope that the Armenia–Türkiye railway will be opened as soon as possible. Not to mention that, within the framework of the TRIPP project, the opportunities will significantly increase,” the Armenian PM said.

Amid restrictions imposed by Russia on the import of Armenian goods, Pashinyan also noted that the Armenian government has consistently worked toward market diversification, which is now yielding results.

“We now need to promote the creation of logistics centers so that, for example, tomato producers can find a formula to act as a unified exporter, because in many cases there is interest in the quality of the product and in purchasing it, but when it comes to volumes, it turns out that we can only produce part of the required quantities. This can be compensated through consolidated supply. There are mega-chains that are interested, but small volumes are a problem for them,” Pashinyan said.