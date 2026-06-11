Senior Advisor at Board of Peace: We can transform Middle Corridor into a primary trade route in the world

Washington, June 11, AZERTAC

With a little bit of creativity, I think we can transform the Middle Corridor into a primary trade route in the world, said Aryeh Lightstone, Senior Advisor at the Board of Peace, as he addressed the Trans-Caspian Forum 2026 held in Washington, the U.S.

According to him, the development of the Middle Corridor would yield significant benefits not only for the region but also for the world.

“We've been working diligently on key pieces that will establish the permanent path for peace, the connected infrastructure which makes up the foundation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). The TRIPP is a first principled economically oriented solution that helped to break the Armenia-Azerbaijan deadlock. The emphasize of our administration on the importance of the Middle Corridor, I hope is as clear to all of you as it is to us. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump hosted the Board of Peace inaugural meeting in Washington. The highlight reported the most was hosting President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan in that warm embrace. To have them both attend was an incredible moment and the demonstration to other leaders that not only is peace possible, but peace is practical,” Aryeh Lightstone added.

Malahat Najafova