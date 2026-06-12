Azerbaijan, Estonia hold political consultations in Baku

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Estonia held another round of political consultations in Baku.

The consultations were led by Fariz Rzayev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, and Martin Roger, Undersecretary for Political Affairs at Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sides reviewed the current state of political relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia, highlighting the importance of reciprocal visits and meetings within international platforms in maintaining and strengthening bilateral dialogue.

The opening of Estonia’s Embassy in Azerbaijan was hailed as a significant step in advancing bilateral relations.

The discussions also covered the current state of cooperation and future prospects in the economic, humanitarian, and educational fields.

The parties exchanged views on strategic energy and transport projects implemented at the initiative and with the active participation of Azerbaijan, as well as prospects for cooperation within international organizations.

The sides also discussed the current situation in the region, progress in the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the large-scale restoration, reconstruction, and demining efforts underway in the liberated territories.

The meeting further addressed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.