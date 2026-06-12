The Azerbaijan State News Agency

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Top stories update

Top stories update

 

 

 

 

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

 

 

 

 

          Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

  • Three volcanoes in eastern Indonesia erupt on Friday morning
  • Regional conference in Goygol discusses new state program for agricultural sector
  • Azerbaijan poised to establish embassy in Portugal
  • New state program on development of agriculture, fishery, and aquaculture discussed in Aghdash
  • Agricultural development priorities for 2026–2030 in Garabagh and East Zangezur discussed
  • Ismayilli hosts regional discussions on new state program for agricultural sector
  • Earthquake hits Azerbaijan’s Gabala district
  • 12 families relocated to Hadrut and Red Bazar receive house keys

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Other news in this section

MEDIA: We strongly condemn the smear campaign against Azerbaijan conducted by certain French media outlets
  • 12.06.2026 [22:22]

MEDIA: We strongly condemn the smear campaign against Azerbaijan conducted by certain French media outlets

12 families relocated to Hadrut and Red Bazar receive house keys
  • 12.06.2026 [18:05]

12 families relocated to Hadrut and Red Bazar receive house keys

New state program on development of agriculture, fishery, and aquaculture discussed in Aghdash
  • 12.06.2026 [18:00]

New state program on development of agriculture, fishery, and aquaculture discussed in Aghdash

International conference highlights Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure rights of persons with disabilities
  • 12.06.2026 [17:33]

International conference highlights Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure rights of persons with disabilities

Agricultural development priorities for 2026–2030 in Garabagh and East Zangezur discussed
  • 12.06.2026 [16:42]

Agricultural development priorities for 2026–2030 in Garabagh and East Zangezur discussed

Regional conference in Goygol discusses new state program for agricultural sector
  • 12.06.2026 [16:16]

Regional conference in Goygol discusses new state program for agricultural sector

Khankendi hosts presentation of AZERTAC’s Children’s Knowledge Portal
  • 12.06.2026 [13:33]

Khankendi hosts presentation of AZERTAC’s Children’s Knowledge Portal

Mexico beats South Africa 2-0 in 2026 World Cup opener
  • 12.06.2026 [11:29]

Mexico beats South Africa 2-0 in 2026 World Cup opener

Top stories update
  • 11.06.2026 [20:00]

Top stories update

MEDIA: We strongly condemn the smear campaign against Azerbaijan conducted by certain French media outlets

  • 12.06.2026 [22:22]

Channel Tunnel owner threatens legal action against UK over tax hike

  • 12.06.2026 [21:00]

British and Bulgarian artists’ exhibitions open at YARAT Contemporary Art Space

  • 12.06.2026 [20:59]

Azerbaijan joins International Ski Congress

  • 12.06.2026 [20:38]

Azerbaijan’s exports to Kazakhstan increase by more than 21 percent

  • 12.06.2026 [20:24]

Top stories update

  • 12.06.2026 [20:00]

Azerbaijan, AIIB ink loan agreement for “Baku Metro Expansion Project – Phase I”

  • 12.06.2026 [19:43]

Azerbaijani boxers aim for ‘medal rush’ at World Cup

  • 12.06.2026 [19:10]

Azerbaijan Navy holds live-fire tactical exercise

  • 12.06.2026 [18:58]

Familiarization trip to Azerbaijan organized for Pakistani tour operators

  • 12.06.2026 [18:57]

Azerbaijan’s chovgan team reaches World Championship final

  • 12.06.2026 [18:55]

HELF/AZHAB Forum 2026 set to be held within IsDB Group annual meetings in Baku

  • 12.06.2026 [18:54]

Azerbaijan’s Independence and National Salvation Days celebrated in Stuttgart

  • 12.06.2026 [18:32]

Expert: Azerbaijan’s “Great Return” — From Humanitarian Crisis to National Renaissance

  • 12.06.2026 [18:31]

Azerbaijani rower becomes European champion

  • 12.06.2026 [18:12]

From Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel

  • 12.06.2026 [18:08]

12 families relocated to Hadrut and Red Bazar receive house keys

  • 12.06.2026 [18:05]

New state program on development of agriculture, fishery, and aquaculture discussed in Aghdash

  • 12.06.2026 [18:00]

Earthquake hits Azerbaijan’s Gabala district

  • 12.06.2026 [17:59]

Baku hosts roundtable discussion on development of Azerbaijan-China relations

  • 12.06.2026 [17:51]

NATO says reduced US military role in Europe will strengthen alliance in long term

  • 12.06.2026 [17:41]

Chinese pop-culture icon Labubu features at World Cup opening ceremony

  • 12.06.2026 [17:39]

Azerbaijan joins annual meeting of Türkiye’s Banks Association

  • 12.06.2026 [17:38]

International conference highlights Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure rights of persons with disabilities

  • 12.06.2026 [17:33]

Budapest hosts 55th General Assembly of European Olympic Committees

  • 12.06.2026 [17:25]

Azerbaijan’s State Examination Center to adopt Cambridge and ALTE standards

  • 12.06.2026 [17:24]

Chairman of the Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis meets with TRNC Chairman of EU parliamentary Committee

  • 12.06.2026 [17:23]

Chinese media widely covers WUF13 hosted by Baku

  • 12.06.2026 [17:16]

Agricultural development priorities for 2026–2030 in Garabagh and East Zangezur discussed

  • 12.06.2026 [16:42]

Ismayilli hosts regional discussions on new state program for agricultural sector

  • 12.06.2026 [16:37]

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo expands as weak contact tracing, insecurity hamper response

  • 12.06.2026 [16:35]

Regional conference in Goygol discusses new state program for agricultural sector

  • 12.06.2026 [16:16]

Vietnam, Switzerland eye stronger economic connectivity

  • 12.06.2026 [16:14]

Pakistan ranks second globally in Pilgrim Count; Hajj operation resounding success: Sardar Yousaf

  • 12.06.2026 [16:13]

Humanoid robots move onto fast track

  • 12.06.2026 [16:10]

Ramil Hasan: TURKPA plays a vital role in advancing relations among Turkic states

  • 12.06.2026 [15:54]

Distinguished Visitors Day held within “Platinum Wolf 26” exercise

  • 12.06.2026 [15:42]

“Latvia and Azerbaijan: History Through Life Stories” book presented in Riga

  • 12.06.2026 [15:42]

Kazakhstan, EU enter a new stage of talks on visa facilitation and readmission

  • 12.06.2026 [15:26]

Meningitis B vaccine to be offered to a million young people

  • 12.06.2026 [15:25]

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Shanghai Foreign Investment Development Board sign MoU to strengthen economic, trade cooperation

  • 12.06.2026 [15:14]

China enhances organ transport efficiency

  • 12.06.2026 [15:08]

Azerbaijan poised to establish embassy in Portugal

  • 12.06.2026 [14:51]

Fire prompts evacuation at Wellington Airport terminal

  • 12.06.2026 [14:50]

Global warming hit 1.37°C in 2025, with Earth accumulating heat at an accelerating rate

  • 12.06.2026 [14:40]

Azerbaijan and Thailand hold first consular consultations in Baku

  • 12.06.2026 [14:35]

® Azerconnect Group will integrate AI-based solutions in Icherisheher

  • 12.06.2026 [14:27]

Hate speech spreading ‘faster than ever’, warns UN chief as global action plan is revealed

  • 12.06.2026 [14:17]

Khankendi hosts presentation of AZERTAC’s Children’s Knowledge Portal

  • 12.06.2026 [13:33]

From Baku to the world this summer: More destinations and greater travel choices

  • 12.06.2026 [12:46]

Three volcanoes in eastern Indonesia erupt on Friday morning

  • 12.06.2026 [12:46]

2 policemen killed in separate terror attacks in NW Pakistan

  • 12.06.2026 [12:30]

"Hello, Space! Bulgaria Calling!" festival to take place in Sofia Tech Park on June 26-27

  • 12.06.2026 [12:05]

Japan launches H3 rocket, 1st time with only liquid-fuel engines

  • 12.06.2026 [12:04]

SpaceX IPO makes Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire

  • 12.06.2026 [11:57]

Azerbaijan, Estonia hold political consultations in Baku

  • 12.06.2026 [11:56]

Gold and silver prices rise in global markets

  • 12.06.2026 [11:41]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 12.06.2026 [11:38]

Korea Republic come from behind to beat Czechia in World Cup opener

  • 12.06.2026 [11:34]

Mexico beats South Africa 2-0 in 2026 World Cup opener

  • 12.06.2026 [11:29]

Japan researchers develop rapid test for deadly tick-borne virus

  • 12.06.2026 [11:28]

Azerbaijan, China reach key agreements on food exports

  • 12.06.2026 [11:17]

To His Excellency Mr. Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, President of the Republic of the Philippines

  • 12.06.2026 [11:07]

To His Excellency Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

  • 12.06.2026 [11:06]

Which industries have the highest employment of Tashkent residents?

  • 12.06.2026 [11:05]

Visitor arrivals in New Zealand keep climbing

  • 12.06.2026 [11:00]

Azerbaijani oil exceeds $96

  • 12.06.2026 [10:43]

Study in Australia links heavy social media use to poorer teen mental health

  • 12.06.2026 [10:38]

From Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania

  • 11.06.2026 [20:10]

From Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of the Gambia

  • 11.06.2026 [20:09]

World Bank cuts global growth outlook to 2.5%, warns of drop to 1.3% if war fallout spreads to markets

  • 11.06.2026 [20:04]

Top stories update

  • 11.06.2026 [20:00]

Trump says his 'preference' is to take Iran's Kharg Island

  • 11.06.2026 [19:53]

ECB raises interest rates for the first time in three years as Iran war fuels inflation

  • 11.06.2026 [19:51]

Japanese media highlights Azerbaijan’s strategic importance

  • 11.06.2026 [19:49]

Azerbaijan’s Economic Council discusses development of Alat Free Economic Zone

  • 11.06.2026 [19:31]

Woman arrested for trespassing after ‘hiding in toilet at end of parliament tour’

  • 11.06.2026 [19:28]

International conference on “German Architecture in Azerbaijan” kicks off in Baku

  • 11.06.2026 [19:24]

OPEC again lowers 2026 global oil demand growth forecast

  • 11.06.2026 [19:20]

® Azercell supports first local stage of RobotChallenge competition

  • 11.06.2026 [17:46]

Volkan Yilmaz: Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood is of great importance to us

  • 11.06.2026 [17:44]

Expert: Reconstruction of Garabagh creates a unique opportunity to build inclusive communities from scratch

  • 11.06.2026 [17:42]

17 wagons of diesel fuel sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia

  • 11.06.2026 [17:16]

Baku hosts discussions on new geopolitical realities in South Caucasus and Azerbaijan's peace agenda

  • 11.06.2026 [17:10]

Nearly 3,000 NHS patients subjected to corridor care every day, new figures show

  • 11.06.2026 [16:44]

Pashinyan voices hope for early implementation of TRIPP project

  • 11.06.2026 [16:36]

Azerbaijan and Iran sign protocol on cooperation in increasing freight transport

  • 11.06.2026 [16:33]

National Liberation Day commemorated at Baku Engineering University

  • 11.06.2026 [16:22]

Azerbaijan, Romania explore cultural cooperation

  • 11.06.2026 [16:12]

Leaves reveal hidden trail of ‘forever chemicals,’ study finds

  • 11.06.2026 [16:10]

Israel and Germany partner on next-generation intelligence satellite constellation

  • 11.06.2026 [16:04]

Mikayil Jabbarov: The non-oil and gas sector has already become the driving force of our economy – EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

  • 11.06.2026 [16:00]

Iran hands over 408 inmates to Afghanistan

  • 11.06.2026 [15:52]

Congratulations from Hussein Al Sheikh, Vice President of the State of Palestine, to Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day

  • 11.06.2026 [15:48]

We must support Kyiv, keep up pressure on Russia says Meloni

  • 11.06.2026 [15:45]

Senior Advisor at Board of Peace: We can transform Middle Corridor into a primary trade route in the world

  • 11.06.2026 [15:45]

Uzbekistan studies Germany’s dual education experience

  • 11.06.2026 [15:42]

Resilient Pakistan posts 3.7% GDP growth amid floods, global shocks: Aurangzeb

  • 11.06.2026 [15:27]

Tajikistan, China expand education cooperation with focus on Chinese language and digital learning

  • 11.06.2026 [15:22]

Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan visits ASAN Khidmet center

  • 11.06.2026 [15:14]