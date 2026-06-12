Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, June 12, AZERTAC
- Three volcanoes in eastern Indonesia erupt on Friday morning
- Regional conference in Goygol discusses new state program for agricultural sector
- Azerbaijan poised to establish embassy in Portugal
- New state program on development of agriculture, fishery, and aquaculture discussed in Aghdash
- Agricultural development priorities for 2026–2030 in Garabagh and East Zangezur discussed
- Ismayilli hosts regional discussions on new state program for agricultural sector
- Earthquake hits Azerbaijan’s Gabala district
- 12 families relocated to Hadrut and Red Bazar receive house keys
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Channel Tunnel owner threatens legal action against UK over tax hike
- 12.06.2026 [21:00]
Azerbaijan joins International Ski Congress
- 12.06.2026 [20:38]
Azerbaijan’s exports to Kazakhstan increase by more than 21 percent
- 12.06.2026 [20:24]
Top stories update
- 12.06.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijani boxers aim for ‘medal rush’ at World Cup
- 12.06.2026 [19:10]
Azerbaijan Navy holds live-fire tactical exercise
- 12.06.2026 [18:58]
Familiarization trip to Azerbaijan organized for Pakistani tour operators
- 12.06.2026 [18:57]
Azerbaijan’s chovgan team reaches World Championship final
- 12.06.2026 [18:55]
Azerbaijani rower becomes European champion
- 12.06.2026 [18:12]
From Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel
- 12.06.2026 [18:08]
12 families relocated to Hadrut and Red Bazar receive house keys
- 12.06.2026 [18:05]
Earthquake hits Azerbaijan’s Gabala district
- 12.06.2026 [17:59]
Chinese pop-culture icon Labubu features at World Cup opening ceremony
- 12.06.2026 [17:39]
Azerbaijan joins annual meeting of Türkiye’s Banks Association
- 12.06.2026 [17:38]
Budapest hosts 55th General Assembly of European Olympic Committees
- 12.06.2026 [17:25]
Azerbaijan’s State Examination Center to adopt Cambridge and ALTE standards
- 12.06.2026 [17:24]
Chinese media widely covers WUF13 hosted by Baku
- 12.06.2026 [17:16]
Vietnam, Switzerland eye stronger economic connectivity
- 12.06.2026 [16:14]
Humanoid robots move onto fast track
- 12.06.2026 [16:10]
Distinguished Visitors Day held within “Platinum Wolf 26” exercise
- 12.06.2026 [15:42]
“Latvia and Azerbaijan: History Through Life Stories” book presented in Riga
- 12.06.2026 [15:42]
Meningitis B vaccine to be offered to a million young people
- 12.06.2026 [15:25]
China enhances organ transport efficiency
- 12.06.2026 [15:08]
Azerbaijan poised to establish embassy in Portugal
- 12.06.2026 [14:51]
Fire prompts evacuation at Wellington Airport terminal
- 12.06.2026 [14:50]
Azerbaijan and Thailand hold first consular consultations in Baku
- 12.06.2026 [14:35]
® Azerconnect Group will integrate AI-based solutions in Icherisheher
- 12.06.2026 [14:27]
Khankendi hosts presentation of AZERTAC’s Children’s Knowledge Portal
- 12.06.2026 [13:33]
Three volcanoes in eastern Indonesia erupt on Friday morning
- 12.06.2026 [12:46]
2 policemen killed in separate terror attacks in NW Pakistan
- 12.06.2026 [12:30]
Japan launches H3 rocket, 1st time with only liquid-fuel engines
- 12.06.2026 [12:04]
SpaceX IPO makes Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire
- 12.06.2026 [11:57]
Azerbaijan, Estonia hold political consultations in Baku
- 12.06.2026 [11:56]
Gold and silver prices rise in global markets
- 12.06.2026 [11:41]
Oil prices decline in global markets
- 12.06.2026 [11:38]
Korea Republic come from behind to beat Czechia in World Cup opener
- 12.06.2026 [11:34]
Mexico beats South Africa 2-0 in 2026 World Cup opener
- 12.06.2026 [11:29]
Japan researchers develop rapid test for deadly tick-borne virus
- 12.06.2026 [11:28]
Azerbaijan, China reach key agreements on food exports
- 12.06.2026 [11:17]
To His Excellency Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation
- 12.06.2026 [11:06]
Which industries have the highest employment of Tashkent residents?
- 12.06.2026 [11:05]
Visitor arrivals in New Zealand keep climbing
- 12.06.2026 [11:00]
Azerbaijani oil exceeds $96
- 12.06.2026 [10:43]
Study in Australia links heavy social media use to poorer teen mental health
- 12.06.2026 [10:38]
From Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania
- 11.06.2026 [20:10]
From Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of the Gambia
- 11.06.2026 [20:09]
Top stories update
- 11.06.2026 [20:00]
Trump says his 'preference' is to take Iran's Kharg Island
- 11.06.2026 [19:53]
Japanese media highlights Azerbaijan’s strategic importance
- 11.06.2026 [19:49]
OPEC again lowers 2026 global oil demand growth forecast
- 11.06.2026 [19:20]
® Azercell supports first local stage of RobotChallenge competition
- 11.06.2026 [17:46]
Volkan Yilmaz: Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood is of great importance to us
- 11.06.2026 [17:44]
17 wagons of diesel fuel sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia
- 11.06.2026 [17:16]
Pashinyan voices hope for early implementation of TRIPP project
- 11.06.2026 [16:36]
National Liberation Day commemorated at Baku Engineering University
- 11.06.2026 [16:22]
Azerbaijan, Romania explore cultural cooperation
- 11.06.2026 [16:12]
Leaves reveal hidden trail of ‘forever chemicals,’ study finds
- 11.06.2026 [16:10]
Iran hands over 408 inmates to Afghanistan
- 11.06.2026 [15:52]
We must support Kyiv, keep up pressure on Russia says Meloni
- 11.06.2026 [15:45]
Uzbekistan studies Germany’s dual education experience
- 11.06.2026 [15:42]
Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan visits ASAN Khidmet center
- 11.06.2026 [15:14]