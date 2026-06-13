YAP Deputy Chairman meets with Prime Minister of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

On June 13, Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman and Head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), met with a delegation led by Ünal Üstel, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Chairman of the National Unity Party (UBP), who is on a visit to the country.

The meeting hailed the successful initiatives aimed at strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, based on shared values and common interests.

Emphasizing President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks that “The Turkic world is our family,” speakers highlighted Azerbaijan’s significant contributions to enhancing cooperation among the Turkic states.

Participants underscored the exceptional role of the President of Azerbaijan in securing observer status for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus within the OTS. Furthermore, the meeting underscored the strategic importance of these steps in elevating the organization’s position within the modern international system.

The meeting highlighted the successful implementation of commitments made under the trilateral Memorandum of Understanding, signed on November 14, 2023, between the New Azerbaijan Party, Türkiye’s Justice and Development Party, and the National Unity Party.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between the political parties of both countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest.