Vinicius Jr earns point for Brazil against Morocco

Baku, June 14, AZERTAC

Vinicius Jr and Ismael Saibari scored superb goals as Brazil and Morocco played out a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash in New York New Jersey.

The encounter between the five-time world champions and the Qatar 2022 semifinalists, who became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal, ended level in front of a packed crowd.

Morocco took the lead after Brahim Diaz split the Brazilian defense with a perfectly weighted through ball, allowing Saibari to race clear and loft his finish beyond the advancing Alisson.

Brazil responded soon afterward through Vinicius Jr. Receiving a pass from Bruno Guimaraes on the left side of the penalty area, the forward cut inside and unleashed a powerful right-footed strike that flew past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Brazil nearly went ahead before halftime when Lucas Paqueta attempted an acrobatic effort, but Bounou produced an excellent save to keep the scores level.

The Moroccan goalkeeper was called into action again in the second half, denying Raphinha after a clever cut-back from Vinicius Jr.

At the other end, Alisson preserved the draw in stoppage time with a fine save from Neil El Aynaoui's long-range shot before quickly smothering Ayoube Amaimouni's follow-up attempt.

The result leaves both teams with a point from an entertaining Group C encounter.