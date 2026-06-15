World leaders gather in France for G7 summit amid US-Iran diplomatic breakthrough

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

World leaders are arriving in Evian, France, for a three-day Group of Seven summit taking place against the backdrop of a significant diplomatic development in the Middle East, after the US and Iran agreed to a framework deal opening a 60-day window for negotiations, according to Anadolu Agency.

US President Donald Trump is expected to arrive on Monday afternoon for talks with fellow leaders from the G7 nations: France, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

Leaders of the European Union, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, will also take part.

Several invited guests from outside the G7 will attend, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and the leaders of South Korea, Kenya and Egypt.

Gulf leaders, among them Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, are also expected to attend.

The summit carries particular significance for French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting the gathering. It is expected to be the last G7 summit he attends as French president, as he is due to leave office next spring and is constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term.

Proceedings begin on Monday with a bilateral meeting between Macron and Trump before leaders gather in the evening for a dinner focused on what organizers describe as "major international challenges."

Earlier in the day, von der Leyen and Costa are due to hold a joint press conference.

On Tuesday, discussions will center on international security issues. Leaders will meet Zelenskyy for talks on support for Ukraine before turning their attention to the crisis in the Middle East alongside Gulf leaders.

Economic growth and artificial intelligence will dominate the final day of the summit. Leaders are scheduled to attend a working lunch with leading figures from the AI industry, including OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman.

Macron is expected to conclude the summit with a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Other leaders, including Trump, are also expected to address the press.