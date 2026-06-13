Azerbaijan repatriates 23 more citizens from Syria

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

Another group of Azerbaijani citizens, including seven women and sixteen children, has been repatriated from Syria on June 7, 9 and 11 of this year as a result of the consistent and coordinated measures carried out by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told AZERTAC.

Efforts initially focused on determining the whereabouts, identities, and citizenship of the repatriated individuals. Moreover, with coordination carried out by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye and the Consulate General in Istanbul, the repatriated citizens were issued return certificates and provided with flight tickets to Azerbaijan, facilitating their return to the country.

Representatives of the relevant government agencies, who are part of the working group tasked with repatriating Azerbaijani citizens, were dispatched to Syria to conduct preliminary medical and psychological assessments of the returnees.

All the necessary measures for the rehabilitation and reintegration of these individuals will be implemented.

The Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the safe return of its citizens affected by armed conflicts in foreign countries.