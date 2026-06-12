Azerbaijan joins International Ski Congress

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Fuad Naghiyev, President of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, represented the country at the 57th International Ski Congress, a monumental gathering of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, held in Belgrade, Serbia.

The biennial event brought together more than 300 delegates from nearly 80 countries.

During the congress, Alexander Ospelt was elected President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), and an 18-member FIS Council was formed.

The congress also addressed the organization’s future activities and strategic priorities, including the further development of winter sports.

Last year, the FIS and the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency signed a five-year partnership agreement aimed at promoting the development of winter tourism and winter sports, as well as supporting Azerbaijan’s hosting of major international competitions.

The agreement includes cooperation on improving winter tourism infrastructure, positioning Azerbaijan as an appealing destination for foreign tourists, and hosting international ski events at the Shahdag Tourism Center.