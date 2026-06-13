Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

Canada draws with Bosnia and Herzegovina to earn historic first FIFA World Cup point

US secures dominant opening match victory against Paraguay

OTS Competition Forum in Shusha: A new stage of regional integration

Azerbaijan, Slovakia hold another round of political consultations

Baku hosts “Nine Senses Fest 2026” International Yoga Festival

Azerbaijan, Bulgaria enhance energy cooperation

WHO submits report on World Blood Donor Day 2026