Canada draws with Bosnia and Herzegovina to earn historic first FIFA World Cup point

Baku, June 13, AZERTAC

Co-host Canada drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in its first-ever FIFA World Cup match on home soil on Friday, securing the first-ever point for the country in World Cup history, Xinhua reported.

Under a clear sky, 43,002 spectators packed Toronto Stadium to celebrate the first World Cup on Canadian soil.

Bosnia and Herzegovina demonstrated high tactical discipline in the first half. In the 21st minute, the visitors capitalized on a corner kick as Jovo Lukic headed the ball into the net.

After the interval, cheered on by a roaring home crowd who remained on their feet, the Canadian team ramped up its offensive pressure.

Seeking to turn the tide, Canada head coach Jesse Marsch brought on forward Cyle Larin in the second half.

The substitution paid off quickly. In the 78th minute, Larin received a pass inside the box, turned skillfully and unleashed a strike that deflected off a Bosnian defender into the net.

It was the second goal ever scored by a Canadian player at a World Cup.

The stadium erupted instantly, with applause and cheers filling the air as fans hugged in celebration.

In stoppage time, Canada had a golden opportunity to clinch the win, but Larin's touch allowed Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic to make a crucial block, denying a dramatic finish.

Despite the draw, the valuable point provides a significant morale boost for the Canadian squad and improves their prospects of advancing to the knockout round.

After the final whistle, Marsch gathered his players in a circle on the pitch for a team talk. Many fans remained in the stands long after the match, giving the team a standing ovation to commemorate the historic occasion.