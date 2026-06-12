MEDIA: We strongly condemn the smear campaign against Azerbaijan conducted by certain French media outlets

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

“Some French media outlets have published one-sided, manipulative, and misleading materials regarding an ordinary criminal incident, which is typical of everyday life in France. These materials are clearly aimed at distorting public opinion and damaging Azerbaijan’s international image,” the Media Development Agency said in a statement.

The statement reads: “The selective framing before and after the court proceedings, as well as the sensationalism surrounding the trial, clearly demonstrate that the incident is being presented within a politically motivated context.

The unsuccessful attempts by certain French media organizations to politicize this criminal case in a biased manner and to involve the names of some Azerbaijani officials are part of a systematic smear campaign against our country.

It is beyond doubt that the particular “sensitivity” shown by media outlets such as Revue21, TV5 Monde, Le Figaro, and Le Monde—which are known for their proximity to French state circles and for previously running similar campaigns against Azerbaijan—stems from the malicious intent of certain groups that are concerned about Azerbaijan’s growing international influence.

These media outlets, by deliberately and grossly violating universally accepted standards of journalistic ethics, once again demonstrate that they are instruments of an organized political campaign.

While a crime is an act that entails individual responsibility, the fact that a self-proclaimed democratic state emphasizes the perpetrator’s national affiliation more than the act itself indicates not the rule of law, but rather the promotion of stereotypes and discrimination.

We assess the smear campaign launched by certain French media outlets against Azerbaijan, based on manipulated information, as a targeted propaganda effort and strongly condemn such actions as incompatible with the principles of professional journalism.”