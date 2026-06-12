Khankendi hosts presentation of AZERTAC’s Children’s Knowledge Portal

Khankendi, June 12, AZERTAC

A presentation ceremony for AZERTAC’s Children’s Knowledge Portal was held at Secondary School No. 4 named after Nizami Ganjavi in the liberated city of Khankendi.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Speaking at the event, Loghman Mammadov, principal of Khankendi City Secondary School No. 4 named after Nizami Ganjavi, noted that AZERTAC’s Children’s Knowledge Portal plays an important role in helping schoolchildren access reliable information and develop research skills. He emphasized that the platform also strengthens students’ interest in science, literature, and history.

Head of AZERTAC’s Children’s Knowledge Portal Section, Irada Isayeva, stated that the resource has been operating since 2013 and underlined its importance in the digital age. She noted that in the context of rapid technological development, organizing children’s internet usage in a safe and beneficial way is essential for parents.

Isayeva said the portal was designed to meet these needs, providing content that allows children to both learn and spend their leisure time productively. She added that the platform includes cartoons, fairy tales, encyclopedic materials, riddles, and other educational content.

A special section of the portal showcases children’s creativity, including drawings, poems, and other works. It also provides extensive information about Azerbaijan’s state symbols, liberated territories, national music, cinema, and arts. The portal is available in Azerbaijani and Russian and can also be followed on Instagram and Facebook.

Following the speeches, a video presentation of the portal was shown. Students were given detailed information about its sections, interactive materials, and encyclopedic content, followed by a Q&A session.

The artistic part of the event featured musical performances by students.

In conversations with AZERTAC’s regional correspondent, pupils Fatima Asgarova and Elshad Ibrahimli described the portal as a valuable digital resource, noting that its visual presentation makes scientific and literary content more engaging. They said they enjoy reading folk tales online and would recommend the platform to their peers.

At the conclusion of the event, keepsakes from AZERTAC were presented to school staff and students.

It was noted that the building of Secondary School No. 4 named after Nizami Ganjavi in Khankendi was fully renovated within the framework of the “First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.” President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony on September 19, 2024.