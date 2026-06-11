Baku hosts “TECHNOVATION: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation” conference

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

The conference on “TECHNOVATION: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation” commenced in Baku on Thursday.

Organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) and supported by Philip Morris International (PMI), the event, brings together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, business circles, as well as the expert community.

Speakers at the event include Dayanat Sadullayev, President of AmCham Azerbaijan; Huseyn Huseynov, Advisor to the Minister of Economy; Alexey Kim, Director External Affairs at PMI.

The event will feature discussions on the role of science, innovation, and modern technologies in economic development, the development of the non-oil sector, economic diversification, digital transformation, and sustainable development.

The conference will also include panel sessions on economic transformation with the participation of government and industry representatives, as well as discussions on the application of innovative solutions in the business sector and international experience in corporate transformation.