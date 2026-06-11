Trump says his 'preference' is to take Iran's Kharg Island

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said that his "preference has always been, take Kharg Island," a crucial outcrop which sits around 20 miles off Iran’s shallow coastline and accounts for more than 90% of Iran’s oil exports, according to NBC News.

"I don't know that America has the stomach for it, to be honest with you," he said, adding that "you'd make a fortune."

In an earlier Truth Social Post, Trump said that the U.S. would take the island which is made of hard coral and provides a natural, geological platform rising from the Persian Gulf.

Trump told Fox News that the U.S. "dropped $250 million worth of bombs" on Iran last night. "They're really in submission, they just don't know it yet," he said of the Islamic Republic.

Asked whether the U.S. would bomb Iran more tonight, Trump said there would and it would be "bigger, more powerful."

"I don't want to have boots on the ground, but if I wanted to, we could put a small group of soldiers and take over the whole place," he added.