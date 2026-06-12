Korea Republic come from behind to beat Czechia in World Cup opener

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

Korea Republic came from a goal down to defeat Czechia 2-1 and make a winning start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign at Guadalajara Stadium.

Hwang In-beom scored one goal and assisted another as the Koreans overturned a second-half deficit to claim all three points.

Korea Republic dominated much of the first half and created several chances but were repeatedly denied by Czechia goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

Kovar produced an excellent save to keep out Lee Kang-in’s powerful left-footed effort in the 14th minute. Son Heung-min also went close on several occasions, sending two opportunities off target before narrowly missing another chance in first-half stoppage time.

The Czech goalkeeper continued his impressive display after the break, denying Son once again in the 56th minute.

Despite Korea’s dominance, Czechia took the lead against the run of play in the 59th minute. Captain Ladislav Krejci rose highest to meet Vladimir Coufal’s long throw from the right and powered a header past goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.

Korea Republic responded eight minutes later when Hwang In-beom leveled the score. After being picked out by a superb pass from Lee Kang-in, he cut inside and delicately lifted the ball into the net.

Oh Hyeon-gyu completed the comeback in the 80th minute, calmly finishing Hwang’s low cross from the right.

Czechia pushed forward in search of an equalizer, but their best opportunity came in the 82nd minute when Adam Hlozek’s effort was brilliantly saved by Kim.

The victory marked Korea Republic’s third consecutive FIFA World Cup win against European opposition, following victories over Portugal (2-1) in 2022 and Germany (2-0) in 2018.