Baku hosts roundtable discussion on development of Azerbaijan-China relations

Baku, June 12, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan National Museum of Art hosted a roundtable discussion dedicated to the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

The event was attended by Gunay Afandiyeva, Deputy Chairperson of the Milli Majlis Committee for Culture, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan Lu Mei, well-known figures of culture and art of Azerbaijan, journalists, representatives of think tanks, organizations operating in the field of cultural heritage, traditional crafts and creative industries, as well as experts on China.

During the meeting, the participants emphasized that the relations based on mutual trust between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of China Xi Jinping have significantly contributed to enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

It was mentioned that the projects implemented at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation serve to enrich the historical and cultural ties established by the ancient Silk Road between Azerbaijan and China with new content.

During the event, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of Azerbaijan-China relations, the role of art in strengthening dialogue between peoples, and cooperation.

The event also featured an exhibition of Chinese art at the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art, where guests viewed rare Eastern art pieces from the museum's collection and received detailed insights into their historical and artistic significance.